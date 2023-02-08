Logpoint enables ChatGPT SOAR integration

The integration enables users to experiment with the AI-driven chatbot and the application of the technology in cybersecurity operations.

"We're excited to enable our customers to explore the possibilities of using technologies such as ChatGPT to reduce part of their workload," said Edy Almer, product manager for threat detection and incident response at Logpoint.

"Staying up to date with technology innovations and trends is imperative to understand how we can continue to improve cybersecurity operations."

Logpoint SOAR automates the investigation of security incidents and provides case management tools to help analysts automate incident responses. It also features a range of pre-configured playbooks and enables users to create custom playbooks, automating detection and response processes.

With the new ChatGPT integration for Logpoint SOAR, customers can save time on breach reports. A SOAR playbook can provide ChatGPT with the severity level and main timeline events of an investigation to generate breach report drafts from attacks for an analyst to review and approve before further distribution.

It can also provide short, readable executive summaries by feeding lengthy compliance report texts to ChatGPT to create an executive summary of main findings and remediation recommendations.

In addition, the ChatGPT SOAR integration can automate part of the awareness training. ChatGPT automatically generates phishing emails, and the SOAR playbook extracts data from LinkedIn, enriches it with email addresses and connections from past logs, and sends the phishing email to selected recipients, measuring how many click through and how many alert the phishing response team.

"Our customers are always interested in exploring new technologies, and ChatGPT is no exception," said Christian Have, CTO of Logpoint.

"With our new integration, they can test whether the technology could reduce the time spent on an attack summary report, which is legally required in Europe, the US, and Asia, and potentially free up valuable time for security analysts."