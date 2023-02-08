stc and Blacknut to rollout cloud gaming across MENA

The news follows a successful collaboration in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia using cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc.

Cloud Gaming enables access to premium and high-quality content to gamers, without the need for dedicated hardware, all using 4G/5G and broadband connectivity.

"Partnering with such a prestigious company as stc Group to develop the MENA Cloud Gaming ecosystem is the logical next step in our growth as we see exponential demand in the region," said Olivier Avaro, CEO at Blacknut.

"The partnership will allow us to leverage stc Group experience and existing user-base, as well as to expand our functionalities to offer new exciting ways to play and interact together."

The partnership will support stc’s strategy to bring gaming into its entertainment ecosystem in a seamless, personalised and secured manner. As a result, accessing PC and console titles will be as easy as to consume videos or other types of media.

For Blacknut's part, this is not only an opportunity to expand in the MENA region but also to partner with stc to co-develop new gamer-centric and social features integrated within a unified media experience.

In related news, stc has also launched its its corporate investment fund (CIF) which aims to invest in early stages startups in various domains including fintech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital games, Internet of Things, blockchain, to name a few.

“The launch of this fund is in line with stc Group's strategy and our aspirations to work at an accelerated pace to contribute to the diversification and growth of the digital economy. Through CIF, we seek to enable distinguished entrepreneurs and startups to grow and expand at the local and regional levels and benefit from global investment opportunities,” said Olayan Alwetaid, stc's group CEO.

“stc will not only provide the targeted startups with financial support and investment but will also will link the startups with Group’s services. This is to help those startups to grow and benefit from the stc Group digital ecosystem in several areas, such as cloud services, cybersecurity, and several other services, focusing on the strategic dimension and the return on investment.”