Capacity opens the 2023 Power 100

Launched in 2019, the Power 100 is ultimate list of the who's who in the global carrier and ICT community. We want to know who is driving significant change in their sector and why? What innovative projects have they been part of and what makes them unique.

This list is your chance to tell us who the key players are, be they carriers, vendors, service providers, data centre, mobile and messgaing, internet exchanges, tower, satellite, subsea, networking, wireless, software, investment/private equity, hyperscalers or all-around disruptors.

We encourage as many of you to get involved as possible, be you senior telecoms analysts, consultants or entrepreneurs; as long as you actively work within the telecoms/tech/ICT space and can demonstrate your achievements in the industry.

Please note the submission rules:

1. Entries are selected by the Capacity Editorial team based on the merit of each submission, not on the number of nominations, therefore please only submit one entry per person.

2. Please do not copy and paste entries. The team sees all submissions and will know if the same form has been submitted by multiple people and it will affect your chances of being selected.

3. Try not to be repetitive, if it will not add to your submission in any way please don't include.

4. Substantiate your claims. Telling us how amazing your nominee is, is great, giving us specific and noteworthy real-life examples is even better!

5. Entries sent after the close of the deadline, or those submitted by email, will not be accepted.

Selected by the Capacity editorial team, the final list will be announced in the May/July issue of Capacity Magazine.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 7th April 2023, 5pm BST. Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!

Click here to see the 2022 list of honourees.