atNorth to build 15MW data centre campus in Helsinki

The site, acquired from Tallberg Group is located in Sinimäentie, Espoo (greater Helsinki) and will have an initial IT capacity of 15MW and will be operational by Q3 2024.

At the same time, the facility will feature heat reuse systems that will ensure that residual heat generated by the data centre will be recycled to heat local housing.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Nordics with a third site in Finland. With five operational sites across three Nordic countries and two more in development, this acquisition is a critical step in future proofing our offering and supports our goal to continue to be the service provider of choice in the region," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth.

"As organisations are increasingly seeing the benefits of moving IT workloads to the Nordics, we are committed to extending our services in a sustainable and efficient manner to become the go-to decarbonisation platform for today and tomorrow’s global organisations”.

The announcement of the FIN02 site comes off the back of the recent acquisition of two data centres from Advania in Finland, FIN01 and FIN03.

The company has recently also announced that co-founder of the Finnish Data Centre Association Pekka Järveläinen will take up the position of sales director for Finland and will lead the strategic growth in the Finnish market.

“The FIN02 site is a fantastic addition to our fast-growing portfolio of data centre sites across the Nordics” said Stephen Donovan, chief development officer of atNorth.

“The site provides access to Helsinki’s thriving technology ecosystem and is ideally located to support the delivery of our high-performance, environmentally responsible, power efficient and cost-effective solutions.