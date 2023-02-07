Hurricane Electric rollout PoP at SDN Communications in Sioux Falls

The SDN Communications, Sioux Falls data centre spans 25,000 sqft with a current construction project underway to double the data centre's square footage.

It was originally designed as an emergency backup facility for SDN Communications’ 50,000 miles of fibre in eight states and boasts 12-inch-thick concrete walls designed to withstand an F4 tornado, with winds more than 200 mph.

“Adding Hurricane Electric’s first PoP to South Dakota is critical step in ensuring connectivity in this vibrant state and in the Midwest region. We are excited to provide SDN Communications’ customers with additional options for high-speed global IP Transit,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric.

The PoP is well located to serve customers in and around one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest. Sioux Falls is home to businesses in the healthcare, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, and cyber and IT industries.

The news marks Hurricane Electric’s first location in South Dakota and the 26th in the US Midwest. Giving enterprises in the region access to improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

In addition, customers of SDN Communications Sioux Falls now have access to a variety of new connectivity options as well as Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE and GigE ports.

Customers at the facility are also able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 280 exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.