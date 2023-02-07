Telia Denmark selects Nokia to bolster network performance

Determined by independent drive testing in the country’s four largest cities, the tests assessed the quality of the country's mobile radio network coverage and were performed by umlaut, part of Accenture.

“The Telia Denmark and Nokia teams have done a superb job optimising the performance of Telia Denmark’s network in order to provide our customers with important service delivery improvements," said Daniel Askeroth, CTO at Telia Denmark.

"These very positive outcomes are also reflected in Telia Denmark’s No. 1 network position in umlaut’s recent survey and that is a testament to a lot of hard work and cooperation.”

Nokia is the exclusive supplier of 5G RAN to TTN, the joint network of Telenor and Telia in Denmark. Nokia is also provides its cloud packet core and registers in order to deliver advanced 5G services.

Nokia provided TTN with a full network deployment including strategic design, planning, RAN optimisation, and implementation. This included products from its AirScale product portfolio including 5G Massive MIMO antennas.

“High-performance radio networks are the key to delivering an outstanding mobile user experience. We take great pride in helping Telia achieve this success with our market leading AirScale portfolio and efficiencies enabled by Managed Operations," added Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

"The combined strength of the RAN and Core products and Managed Operations we provide to Telia have really helped them to get the best out of their network. We look forward to continuing this important partnership and strengthening Telia’s position as Denmark’s best network.”

In addition, Nokia’s Telia core network offering also includes providing its high-performance cloud packet core, subscriber data management and data consolidation in the shared data layer.

Nokia also provided end-to-end optimisation services, its managed operations support for Telia Denmark included performing network analysis and then mapping improvement areas.