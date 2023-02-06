Syntagma Capital to acquire select Nexans infrastructure assets

“We are pleased to partner with management to continue to grow the business. Providing the backbone for data management is an exciting prospect," said Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult, managing partner at Syntagma.

"Despite a challenging M&A market, we are continuing to find attractive opportunities to invest our capital while providing sellers with divestiture solutions for complex carve outs where speed and certainty are of the essence. This transaction represents our most recent carve out and reflects Syntagma’s strategy to acquire businesses that will benefit from a new owner to drive the next area of growth.”

The business designs, manufactures, and distributes smart connectivity solutions using optical fibre and copper technologies to data centres, smart buildings, and operators.

Located in Paris, France, the business boasts roughly 680 people at its 8 sites across France, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Morocco and China, with circa €200 million in revenues.

“We are pleased that our Telecom Systems colleagues will join a strategic new home with Syntagma Capital to further invest and grow the business," added Christopher Guérin, chief executive officer at Nexans.

"This powerful combination will deliver meaningful opportunities to employees and customers. I would like to thank the teams for the excellent work they have done in the past, and I am confident in their future development.”

The proposed transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, is dueo be completed by the end of the first half of 2023.

“Syntagma’s ability to manage complex carve out was critical in differentiating us. The business provides significant opportunities to grow in the coming years” said Frank Coenen partner at Syntagma

“We expect to leverage the company’s extensive technical know-how, global presence and strong customer relationships, to accelerate its growth, both organically and through targeted M&A investments in key product areas and geographies.”