Amsterdam internet volume doubles in four years, says AMS-IX

In 2018 internet volume through the exchange was 14.12 exabytes (EB), and last year it had risen to 29.39EB.

AMS-IX CEO Peter van Burgel (pictured) said: “Internet growth at our exchanges is a sign of the ever-growing use of digital services and devices in society in general and the importance of AMS-IX as a vital part of the digital gateway to Europe.”

The highest peak traffic measured on the internet exchange in Amsterdam in 2022 was at 11.6Tbps, he said.

“Especially during the pandemic years, the internet usage surged which resulted in significant growth on the platform.”

AMS-IX said the number of networks connected to its Amsterdam exchange has grown to 889, of which 38% are members of the AMS-IX association.

Most connected networks still use 10 gigabit Ethernet ports to connect to the platform, but the number of 100GE ports is rising quickly – by 19% in one year, from 360 in 2021 to 428 in 2022.

AMS-IX said demand for global roaming exchange services for mobile data has grown significantly. In 2022, the peak traffic on the GRX reached 312Gbps, a 52% increase from the previous year.

The organisation last year opened new internet exchanges in Singapore, Cairo, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The exchange in Singapore has seven connected networks already, said AMS-IX. The exchanges in Manama and Hong Kong reached new traffic peaks in 2022 – 465 Gbps and 88 Gbps respectively.