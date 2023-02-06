Four of Vietnam’s subsea cable connections disrupted

The state-run Vietnam News Agency has reported that internet service providers are the problems – the reason for which is unknown – are seriously affecting performance and reliability.

The Submarine Cable Systems group reported that Vu The Binh (pictured), secretary general of the Vietnam Internet Association (VIA) said that Vietnam needs at least two or three more subsea cable routes in the next five years to serve mounting demand.

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) said this was an unfortunate “force majeure”, according to a representative quoted by the Submarine Cable Systems group. The provider was actively deploying measures to ensure international internet connections to its consumers, said the group, including sharing data loads between connections that are still available, and working with Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

The Submarine Cable Systems group said Viettel, run by the Vietnamese military, also has re-routing plans to regulate traffic on the remaining sea cable and terrestrial cables.

The news agency said two cables were completely offline, the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) and the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG). Two others, Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) and the Intra Asia (IA) cable are seeing problems, said the state news agency.

VNPT, quoted by the Submarine Cable Systems group, said platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and YouTube can still be accessed normally, while financial, banking, and insurance transactions can still be conducted.