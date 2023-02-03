Free Trial
Appointments

Exa hires Bonser from Colt to sell in northern Europe

Alan Burkitt-Gray
February 03, 2023 10:43 AM
James Bonser.jpg

Exa Infrastructure has hired James Bonser from Colt to be its new VP of sales for northern Europe.

His territory will be the Nordic countries plus the UK and Ireland. He will also be the global segment lead for Exa’s portfolio of global and regional service providers.

Bonser (pictured) came into the industry from university to WorldCom in 1998 and then moved to Energis and Verizon. He joined Colt in 2016, initially as regional director for northern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure, said: “James brings a wealth of experience across the region and within the industry that will help us create impact for our customers. We are all about growth at Exa and James has a proven track record in delivering results that will be immensely valued as we continue to expand the business.”

Bonser said: “I’m excited to be joining an organisation so clearly focused on becoming the undisputed leader in the market.”


Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
