Verana Networks partners Verizon 5G mmWave field trial

Verana's mmWave 5G small cells can deliver wireless backhaul to other Verana 5G small cells while at the same time providing 5G access to smartphones and fixed wireless access devices.

"Millimetre wave spectrum is abundant and inexpensive but providing 5G coverage using this spectrum is cost-prohibitive today," said Vedat Eyuboglu, CEO, and co-founder of Verana Networks.

"To transform the economics of mmWave 5G deployment, Verana is building a mmWave 5G RAN solution with integrated multi-hop wireless self-backhaul and several other innovations that optimise system cost, power consumption and performance. We are excited to work with Verizon to make this vision a reality."

In addition, Verana's scalable, multi-hop IAB solution reduces the number of fibre backhaul links required to build a mmWave 5G network by more than 90% – reducing capital expenditure and operational expenditure, while increasing flexibility in site selection and the speed of network rollout.

"Millimetre wave spectrum is the foundation of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service, providing faster speeds and massive bandwidth for streaming, gaming, and connecting – at home or at work," said Bill Stone, VP of technology and planning at Verizon.

"Verana's multi-hop IAB solution promises to enhance our 5G network performance even more. We look forward to trialling it to enhance the reach of our 5G Ultra Wideband network."

Verana offers virtualised RAN solution that features plug-and-play 5G small cells that provide 360-degree coverage for both access and backhaul.

Verana has raised more than $43 million in venture capital in two funding rounds since its founding in early 2020, including investment from Verizon Ventures.