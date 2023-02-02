Prime enters Denmark with 124MW data centre campus 

Located at Energivej in Saeby, Prime Denmark will feature three hyperscale data centres that will serve international cloud providers, Internet businesses, AI, and the Global Fortune 500.

“Denmark represents a strong growth opportunity for Prime. The project will provide much-needed capacity as Denmark’s projected data centre needs accelerate at a 25% CAGR through 2030," said Nicholas Laag, founder and CEO of Prime Data Centers.

"Additionally, this will be Prime’s most sustainable campus developed to date with a unique PUE offering that is neutral, reinforcing the company’s commitment to our customers, ESG, and to building the foundation for global technology advancement.”

In addition, the Saeby campus has been designed to achieve the country’s first DGNB Gold certification for sustainability. Waste heat will be recycled and used to provide district heating from Saeby Heat Plant to the local community. Saeby Heat Plant returns chilled water to the campus.

“As a non-profit focused on being Denmark’s leader in zero-carbon district heating, we are excited to partner with Prime on this initiative,” said Trine Saaby, chairwoman of the board at Saeby Varmevaerk.

“Working together, we can raise awareness of the value of district heating and expand its impact throughout Denmark and beyond.”

Additionally, it will feature biofuel-powered backup generators, environmentally friendly building materials, and a customer option for in-rack cooling that efficiently handles power densities of up to 50kW per cabinet, in partnership with New Nordic Data Cooling.

“Working with the local government, Invest in Denmark, the Danish Data Center Association, Saeby Varmeverk, Redbrooks EMEA, NNDC, and other project partners, it is clear why Denmark is rated as the world’s most sustainable country,” said Michael Wall, senior vice president of development and construction for Europe at Prime.

“This project will prove that data centres can have net-positive environmental impacts on local communities, a critical capability for industry continuity over the years to come.”