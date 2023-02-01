Aussie Broadband select Telstra Wholesale for 400Gbps services

The trial of this network enhancement used multiple data centres along a coastal and inland fibre path and enables Aussie Broadband to increase their capacity by up to 400%.

“Our deep working relationship with Aussie Broadband has allowed our companies to collaborate on the delivery of this exceptional solution. This live trial is the first of its kind in Australia and we are proud to be carrying live traffic across this type of service for Aussie Broadband,” said Steve Long, executive at Telstra Wholesale.

“Data traversing over the Telstra fixed network has tripled since 2017 and continues to grow at about 25% each year. Leveraging Telstra’s diverse fibre network, together with our experience in backhaul services, we can tailor backhaul solutions to help future proof our customers’ networks and businesses helping them manage their end users’ ever growing data needs.”

Partnering with Ericsson, Telstra, through is using Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5E) programmable 800Gbps coherent technology.

WL5e quadruples the data capacity transmitted per client service wavelength, enabling 400Gbps connectivity services, and improves optical network performance while further improving power efficiencies in Telstra’s optical network.

“We are rapidly growing our business across Australia and require significant backhaul capacity to expand the network which Telstra Wholesale are enabling through the development of 400Gbps Wavelength services," added Phillip Brit, co-founder and CEO at Aussie Broadband.

"It’s been a great outcome for us and for our customers, with Telstra Wholesale being able to deliver the services to our tight deadline. This fast delivery together with the secure and reliable connections has definitely given us peace of mind with our customers generating higher traffic over the recent festive season.”

With an expected release to all customers in April 2023, Aussie Broadband plans to set up more 400Gbps connections leveraging Telstra Wholesale’s increasing footprint.

Telstra Wholesale’s 400Gbps Wavelength services will also be available on other inter-capital routes in 2023.