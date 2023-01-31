Orange has new CEO of France as Dulac takes ‘new challenges’

He replaces Fabienne Dulac, who after eight years heading Orange France, will take on unspecified “new challenges within the group”, said Orange this morning.

Fallacher (pictured) has been CEO of Orange Spain since 2020, after successively running Orange Romania and Orange Poland.

The company said Dulac will remain on the executive committee and will contribute to the deployment of the upcoming strategic plan.

Group CEO Christel Heydemann said: “I would like to thank Fabienne Dulac for her commitment over eight years as head of Orange France. Through her action, she has strengthened the network leadership and customer excellence of Orange in France.”

She said of Fallacher: “I know I can count on his very solid international experience and on his operational expertise to continue to develop Orange’s leadership in France in the service of our customers.”

In Spain, Fallacher will be replaced by Ludovic Pech, the current CFO of Orange Middle East & Africa. Fallacher will remain a member of Orange Spain’s board of directors.

Heydemann paid tribute to Dulac’s achievements during her seven years in charge of Orange France. “During this time, Orange played an essential role in the success of the deployment of fibre in France,” she said. “Thanks to her work and that of her teams, France can today boast of having the most extensive fibre network in Europe. We will continue to work together in the coming months.”