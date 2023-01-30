IOH partners Ericsson on network integration in Jabodetabek

The news comes one-year post-merger, with the newly integrated technology to deliver wider coverage, better indoor service quality and faster internet experience for customers.

"Technology is the key enabler in a nation's digitalisation, and its advancements depend highly on the telecom industry," said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

"In line with our vision to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, we at IOH are committed to continue providing a reliable network to improve customers' digital experience. We believe that better experiences will increase people's productivity, contribute to the nation's digital economy's future growth, and ultimately empower every Indonesian."

Powered by Ericsson, IOH the integration was carried out in the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) area. Through this project, IOH has now improved its indoor coverage by 20%, its data speed by 27%, and increased data traffic by 21%.

"Ericsson is pleased to support Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) in completing the MOCN integration project," added Jerry Soper, head of Ericsson Indonesia.

"We believe this project can maximise the effectiveness of the existing network infrastructure and significantly improve customer experience throughout Jabodetabek. Definitely this is also part of our efforts in supporting Indonesia's digital transformation agenda."

Ericsson’s newest radio equipment supports IOH with features that increase capacity while increasing site efficiency and accelerating time-to-market of various 4G and 5G services.

In addition, the latest baseband equipment from Ericsson enables IOH to have multi-standard capabilities to run 2G, 4G and 5G at the same time using mixed mode configuration.

"We appreciate the completion of this network integration in Jabodetabek, which also marks an important milestone in the strategic partnership between IOH and Ericsson," added Sinha.

"We are confident that this partnership will improve the coverage and quality of our network and deliver a marvellous experience to all our customers."