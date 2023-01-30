Investor moves CEO to head software vendor TelcoSwitch

Mansell (pictured) has left hardware distribution business NetXL, where he was CEO for seven years, to take over from former CEO Russell Lux, who founded the company in 2015.

Mansell said: “TelcoSwitch has been disruptive in the UK channel market with a much-loved product and commercial model.”

He was founder and CEO of domain registrar Mesh Digital, acquired by Host Europe – Go Daddy – in 2012. He then spent almost three years representing the European Go Daddy board before founding Yay.com, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) unified communications business.

Yay.com was acquired in 2022 by Queen’s Park Equity (QPE), which also owns TelcoSwitch, as part of its long-term strategy for IP investment and development.

“I’m excited to take over the CEO seat as we combine the strength of our fantastic partners with such a unique, innovative and powerful platform,” said Mansell.

TelcoSwitch said its solutions “enable teams to connect and collaborate in the ways that work best for them, through voice, video, chat, call recording, screen sharing, and more”.