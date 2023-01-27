Free Trial
Netmore to expand LoRaWAN IoT service across France

Alan Burkitt-Gray
January 27, 2023 12:47 PM
A Swedish group, Netmore, is to roll out a low-power network in France that will be used largely for the internet of things (IoT).

Netmore will be using LoRaWAN (low-range wide area network) technology, which uses low-power wireless signals to communicate.

CEO Ove Anebygd (pictured) said: “The fact that we are now establishing our infrastructure in France is a logical next step in our European rollout plan. The French market offers great potential when it comes to future rollouts of smart meters, not least in the water segment.”

The company already has operations in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Roll-out of the French infrastructure will begin this quarter, said the company.

“We look forward to creating the conditions for improved decision-making through data collection, and we are pleased that our expertise and proven track-record of delivering large-scale device connectivity for critical utilities is now facing the French market.”

At the same time Netmore appointed former Verizon executive Arnaud Delprat as managing director of the French operation.

Netmore said it will immediately offer LoRaWAN coverage on demand in France for large-scale projects in utility and IoT, such as smart metering.

Delprat said: “It is through strong collaborations that conditions are created for long-term projects that benefit the entire society in the transition to a more sustainable way of life. We welcome and look forward to initiating more strategic collaborations with French companies, to the benefit of communities and citizens.”

