Vantage Data Centers reaches record growth in 2022

The company began developing four new campuses in Montreal, Frankfurt, Berlin and South Africa and opened 12 data centres across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

This was supported by more than US$3 billion of debt and equity financing raised throughout the year, including US$368 million in green loans to advance sustainable developments in Quebec City, Canada and Northern Virginia.

“The team at Vantage has built a world-class portfolio of hyperscale data centres, supporting the continued growth of the largest global technology companies as they scale their businesses to meet global market demand,” said Marc Ganzi, president and CEO of DigitalBridge.

“Vantage is an industry innovator, and with the support of our team at DigitalBridge, will continue to grow and deliver reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the benefit of their hyperscale customers.”

To keep pace with its continued growth, Vantage has expanded its employee base by more than 60%, ending the year with more than 1,000 employees around the world.

The company scaled its leadership team with the addition of several global executives, naming Patricia Elias as chief people and culture officer, Purnima Wagle as its first chief information officer and promoting Ismail Alsheik to chief legal officer.

Today the company has 26 campuses spanning five continents, 12 countries and 18 markets.