Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Appointments

Ludovic Hutier named CEO of BW Digital

Natalie Bannerman
January 26, 2023 01:43 PM
Share
profile-ludovic-hutier-576x384.jpg

BW Digital, an affiliate of BW Group Limited, confirms the appointment of Ludovic Hutier as its new CEO to lead the company's next stage of growth.

Hutier enters the role with over 25 years’ experience most recently served the chief operating officer of BW Digital, and previously Hawaiki, since 2016.

In addition, Hutier has held several senior global positions including as CEO of Intelia, as well as various roles with telecoms giant Alcatel Lucent.

“We are delighted to welcome Ludovic as CEO as we continue to build on the success of the Hawaiki cable system," Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Digital.

Hutier succeeds Remi Galasso, the founder and CEO of Hawaiki (later BW Digital), who after 10 years, has decided to pursue new opportunities.

In a LinkedIn post Galasso wrote: " I wish all the best to BW DIGITAL LTD team and great success in developing Hawaiki Nui and Datagrid New Zealand projects."

While also taking to time to thank industry colleagues and acquaintances that include: Steve Cotter, Nicole Ferguson, Rick Perry, Randy Neals, Puleleiite Tufele Li’a Jr.P, Adolfo Montenegro, Lewis Wolman, Georges Krebs and BW Group Chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

"We are very grateful to outgoing CEO Remi Galasso for his significant contribution to the success of BW Digital. As the founder of Hawaiki, he was instrumental in changing the landscape of international connectivity in the Pacific region,” said Sohmen-Pao.

BW Digital develops, funds and operates digital infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region and is the owner and developer of Hawaiki and Hawaiki Nui subsea cables, as well as the Datagrid New Zealand data centre project.

Tags

Appointments NewsAppointmentsBW Digital
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe