Ludovic Hutier named CEO of BW Digital

Hutier enters the role with over 25 years’ experience most recently served the chief operating officer of BW Digital, and previously Hawaiki, since 2016.

In addition, Hutier has held several senior global positions including as CEO of Intelia, as well as various roles with telecoms giant Alcatel Lucent.

“We are delighted to welcome Ludovic as CEO as we continue to build on the success of the Hawaiki cable system," Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Digital.

Hutier succeeds Remi Galasso, the founder and CEO of Hawaiki (later BW Digital), who after 10 years, has decided to pursue new opportunities.

In a LinkedIn post Galasso wrote: " I wish all the best to BW DIGITAL LTD team and great success in developing Hawaiki Nui and Datagrid New Zealand projects."

While also taking to time to thank industry colleagues and acquaintances that include: Steve Cotter, Nicole Ferguson, Rick Perry, Randy Neals, Puleleiite Tufele Li’a Jr.P, Adolfo Montenegro, Lewis Wolman, Georges Krebs and BW Group Chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

"We are very grateful to outgoing CEO Remi Galasso for his significant contribution to the success of BW Digital. As the founder of Hawaiki, he was instrumental in changing the landscape of international connectivity in the Pacific region,” said Sohmen-Pao.

BW Digital develops, funds and operates digital infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region and is the owner and developer of Hawaiki and Hawaiki Nui subsea cables, as well as the Datagrid New Zealand data centre project.