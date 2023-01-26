UK operators urged to use existing infrastructure for broadband upgrades

InCoax Networks states that this is a crucial opportunity to use coaxial infrastructure when responding to tenants’ requests to upgrade their broadband connection.

The Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act (TILPA) allows operators to gain access to a block of flats 35 days after the service provider’s request to the landlord.

It is estimated that an extra 2,100 residential buildings a year will be connected as a result.

“This landmark new law allows broadband providers to seek rights to access a flat or an apartment if the person required to grant access is unresponsive, preventing situations where a tenant is unable to receive a service simply due to the silence of a landlord,” said Helge Tiainen. , Head of Product Management, Marketing & Sales at InCoax

“This is a crucial opportunity for operators to reuse existing infrastructure for broadband access as TILPA enables subscribers and service providers to circumvent landlords who fail to provide access permission.”

Around 40% of broadband companies’ requests for access to install connections are blocked, due to no landlord response.

To date, tenants living in the UK’s estimated 480,000 blocks of flats have had to wait for a landlord’s permission to have a broadband operator enter their building to install faster connectivity.

The UK government believes that 85% of the UK will be able to access gigabit fixed broadband by 2025.