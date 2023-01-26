Hudson Valley given the Greenlight for fibre expansion

The fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) provider will first introduce multi-gigabit internet services in the Town of Wallkill beginning in Summer 2023.

Over the next five years, the company intends to spend a total of US$57 million in the Hudson Valley region with expansion plans it describes as “aggressive”.

"The Wallkill Town Supervisor has already shown to be a great partner in this expansion and like our team, is incredibly enthusiastic about Greenlight coming to Wallkill,” said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight.

“Together, we're bringing superior speeds and competitive pricing to local residents, including our newly introduced multi-gigabit fibre services which will be a true gamechanger.

"We're excited to welcome new customers to our growing network and look forward to building our presence in Wallkill, as well as other areas of the Hudson Valley region."

The Hudson Valley is a region that is underserved in terms of current access to fibre internet, the company says.

Greenlight began working with local officials in Wallkill at the end of last year to secure the necessary approvals and required agreements to begin construction.

The company is now working closely with local utility companies to gain access to the utility poles, which will increase the number of homes that gain access to Greenlight’s service offerings.