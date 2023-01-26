Ericsson appoints Lindqvist to head Europe and Latin America

Lindqvist (pictured) takes up the new role next Wednesday, 1 February, and at the same time becomes a member of the Ericsson executive team.

She said: “I look forward to working closely together with our customers and teams in this diverse Market Area to bring value, innovation, and vision to our fast-changing business environment and leverage our technology leadership in 5G.”

President and CEO Börje Ekholm said: “Jenny takes on this role at a pivotal time for Ericsson and the industry as we drive towards realizing the full potential of 5G technology by solidifying our leadership position in mobile networks.”

Lindqvist first joined Ericsson in 2010, in the multimedia business unit, after 15 years working for AstraZeneca and consulting companies.

At Ericsson she’s headed intelligent transport systems and run the account with Telia, the Stockholm-based operator. She became head of northern and central Europe in October 2018.

She has a series of qualifications in business and administration, from Stockholm School of Economics, HEC Paris, the Questrom School of Business at Boston University, the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore and the Institute for Management Development in Lausanne.

Ekholm said: “Under Jenny’s leadership and leveraging her commercial and operations experience, I see an opportunity for Ericsson to further grow and shape the future of our business in Europe and Latin America with our leading customers.”

Lindqvist succeeds Stefan Koetz, who has been acting in this role since June 2022. He will be head of strategic projects for Europe and Latin America.