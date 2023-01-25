Dennard named VP for Northern Europe at OVHcloud

In her new role, Dennard will be responsible for all divisions across the Northern Europe region, including driving strategy and sales across both direct and channel operations.

“OVHcloud offers organisations an unparalleled proposition in terms of sustainability, innovation and trust, and is the only European company to truly compete with the hyperscale cloud providers,” said Dennard.

“Many organisations and channel partners want or need to work with a more local provider, so there’s a fantastic opportunity for growth.”

Dennard succeeds interim VP, Sullivan Scrive, who returns to his role as sales director for cloud at OVHcloud’s headquarters in Roubaix, France.

“OVHcloud already has incredible momentum. We have strong relationships with customers and channel partners across a number of vertical markets," added Dennard.

"There is a significant opportunity to benefit from the value proposition in France, showing organisations the potential that we can bring to them in the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia.”

Dennard enters the role with over twenty years of leadership experience including tenures at BT, EE and Orange-France Telecom, where she held both local and global leadership roles, running multi-million-pound operations, overseeing strategy, managing teams and developing sales pipelines.

In related news, earlier this month OVHcloud launched Metal Instances, a new solution that leverages the compute power of Bare Metal servers, support an infrastructure as code deployment methodology and benefit from the Public Cloud with a pay as you go model.

“From the creation of our own dedicated Bare Metal servers, where we have full control of the design thanks to our unique integrated model, to the availability of Metal Instances, Bare Metal is going full circle to address every Cloud compute need one might think of,” said Thierry Souche, chief technical officer, OVHcloud.