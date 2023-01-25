Joe Cumello named SVP and GM of Ciena’s Blue Planet division

Cumello served as Ciena’s senior vice president for global marketing and communications since September 2020 and previously as vice president for global marketing and partners.

“Joe possesses a strong software pedigree, coupled with a deep understanding of Ciena’s corporate strategy and market positioning strengths, that will drive our Blue Planet business forward in alignment with market dynamics and customer demand,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena.

He re-joined the company in 2015 through its acquisition of Cyan, where he served as chief marketing officer and a member of the company’s management team.

In his new role, Cumello will continue reporting to Smith and will be responsible for all aspects of driving the next phase of growth for Blue Planet.

Cumello initially joined Ciena in 2004 through its acquisition of Internet Photonics.

Following that, he held roles at Sidera Networks and SafeNet.