Arvig acquires Alexandria-based fibre network from ALP Utilities

Arvig acquired the network from ALP Utilities, a community owned municipal utility that provides residential and commercial electric and water services to the Alexandria area.

“Fibre is at the core of everything we do,” said David Arvig, vice president and chief operating officer at Arvig.

“This purchase aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities to grow our presence in the Alexandria area and it positions us to provide the same high quality fibre services to both business and residential customers.”

Completed in January 2023, Arvig will assume ownership and management of the network, which includes 77 route miles of fibre throughout the city and another 13 miles of conduit.

In addition, the company will retain all of the network’s existing business customers and continue to provide the usual services.

“ALP is excited about this transition as Arvig will be able to increase service to the City of Alexandria,” said Ted Cash, general manager at ALP Utilities

“Arvig shares our commitment to providing affordable and reliable service to the City of Alexandria and the surrounding region. This makes Arvig the ideal organisation to take our valued customers to the next level of high-end technology.”

The network greatly expands Arvig’s presence in the Alexandria area and Douglas County. Arvig and ALP Utilities say they expect a seamless transition and customers can count on the same high-quality service as before.