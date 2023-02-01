Involta names Carl Gordulic as new chief financial officer

Gordulic was key in the acquisition of Involta by Carlyle. The deal, which closed in 2022, has spurred expansion, investment and additions to Involta’s leadership team this past year.

Gordulic has more than 25 years of experience in finance and over the last 15 years has held various finance and operations roles within Involta. In addition to the Carlyle transaction, he oversaw the securing a new debt facility with TD Bank in 2020 as well as participated in several successful M&A transactions.

“Involta’s leadership team has tasked Carl with managing the infusion of funds resulting from the Carlyle investment, and he has played an integral role leading our growth strategy,” said Jim Buie, president and CEO of Involta.

“We could not be more thrilled to promote such an exceptional leader with vast experience and strong financial acumen. It also highlights our brand promise of ‘People Who Deliver’ as it is always our intention to look internally when seeking candidates to fill leadership positions, and Carl was an obvious choice.”

Prior to joining Involta, Gordulic worked for Data Recovery Services, where he served in various roles, including chief financial officer, president and chief operations officer. The company was acquired by Involta in 2015.

“The extensive experience gleaned in accounting and finance, as well as in-depth operational responsibilities over the past two decades have given me a unique ability to understand how issues and opportunities not only relate to finance but also impact the client,” comments Carl Gordulic, chief financial officer of Involta.

“I thrive in challenging situations, and I look forward to taking Involta to new heights in 2023 and beyond.”

In related news, has launched a new Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS+) offering. DRaaS+ is a new, three-tiered model designed to deliver the right service level for securing essential business systems and data.

DraaS+ allows Involta clients to choose their experience from a low-touch, infrastructure delivery-only model to a high-touch model, focused on regular validation and testing of the Disaster Recovery environment.