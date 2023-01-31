KMB promotes Banks to president of telecom

Banks has over 30 years of experience in telecom, civil and structural engineering and is a senior partner at the firm and has been 'instrumental' in developing the company's telecom division.

“Steve Banks has been a trusted partner and friend for the past 20 years and we are so excited for him to take on these additional responsibilities,” said Stephen A. Bray, CEO of KMB Design Group.

“Our telecom management team has strengthened considerably in the past four years, which allows Steve to now take a higher, more global role in growing the division – both geographically and through offering additional service lines.”

During his tenure at KMB, the telecom team under Banks’ leadership has completed the engineering on over 5,000 telecom new build sites, over 22,000 upgrades/overlays, over 19,000 small cell projects, and over 1,000 emerging technology projects including IoT locations and electric vehicle charging stations.

In his new role, Banks will be responsible for expanding and advancing KMB’s business lines including small cell, fibre/OSP, emerging technologies, fixed wireless access (FWA) & smart cities.

“Having worked in this industry for over two decades, I have been fortunate to work with some amazing people on two continents providing professional services for three carrier launches and expansions in the UK and now providing site acquisition, engineering, and utility coordination on my third carrier launch in the USA,” added Banks.

“People say once you join telecom you don’t leave – it’s an amazing industry that is constantly evolving and reinventing itself and I couldn’t be more excited about the role KMB will play and the future of our industry. What I hear from our clients is that they love how responsive we are along with our partnership approach. We thrive on solving problems and overcoming challenges. That coupled with working alongside our amazing team is what gets me out of bed each morning."