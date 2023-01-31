Arcadian Infracom welcomes Raza and Porterfield to executive team

Asim Raza joins Arcadian as vice president & general counsel and Matt Porterfield as vice president of strategy & development.

Prior to joining Arcadian Raza served as chief legal officer, corporate secretary and director of corporate affairs for the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA). At TRRA, Raza led all legal, corporate and governmental affairs, real estate, compliance, labour and business development initiatives.

While Porterfield, with more than 20 years of executive management experience, most recently served as vice president, corporate development for Great Plains Communications where he led market expansion, public-private partnership and M&A activities.

Together Raza and Porterfield will support Arcadian’s active projects and help develop the next round of digital infrastructure development initiatives.

“Over the second half of 2022 we saw a noticeable uptick in the flow of new major fibre infrastructure opportunities. It was clear that Arcadian needed to add resources, and we’re excited to welcome Asim and Matt to our executive team," said Dan Davis, CEO, Arcadian Infracom.

"They each bring decades of experience developing, constructing and operating a variety of infrastructure assets and businesses. I have known Matt for over 20 years, having built our first fibre company together in the early 2000’s, where he led a highly effective sales and marketing team. Asim comes to us from the transportation infrastructure area where he led a very successful and highly complex 10 year-long project to replace the primary railroad bridge over the Mississippi River near St. Louis, bringing with him key strategic relationships and skill sets to help drive Arcadian to its next level of success.”

At the same time the company and the Navajo Nation celebrated a revenue share payment under the Navajo/Arcadian Fiber Partnership being delivered to Tribal Council leaders.

Arcadian and the Navajo Nation, in partnership, built the trust necessary to execute on this momentous middle mile/long-haul fibre construction project through the Navajo Nation, improving broadband access, economic opportunity and quality of life for the Navajo people.