Tilson Infrastructure unveils Pennsylvania network

Located on the protected Right of Way (ROW) of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Delaware River and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, this new, unique route comes at a time when rural telcos, co-ops, local enterprises, government, education entities, regional carriers, and international players can benefit from the initiative to expand broadband into rural and underserved areas and link it with their other network assets to key data centres along the I-95 northeast corridor.

The initial 120-mile segment spans all the way to Harrisburg is the first launch of a multi-sectional plan to extend fibre up the Turnpike Northeast Extension through Allentown to Scranton, and then westward from Harrisburg to the Ohio state line to support Midwest traffic that needs to reach the key data centres of New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Ashburn, Virginia.

At the same time, this year Tilson also plans to activate its first network segments in North Carolina. The entire I-95 span from the Virginia to South Carolina borders will offer high-count fibre for the first time on a direct end-to-end route in the state.

Following this, two more unique routes to the coast are also in the works, and then be linked to another new regional path on US-74 protected ROW through Charlotte and on to Asheville, North Carolina.

Once completed, the North Carolina network will connect the key coastal locales of Wilmington and Morehead City with Raleigh, Charlotte, and Asheville.

Inline Amplifier (ILA) huts, along with handholes and splice points, will enable easy access to this new fibre all along the routes in both states. Dark fibre Indefeasible rights of use (IRUs) and leases are available, along with 1/10/100G waves.