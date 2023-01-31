Lightpath partners DataVerge to expand network footprint in NYC

DataVerge is the owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn while Lightpath, delvers an end-to-end all-fibre network in the New York Metro region.

Specifically, Lightpath provides cross-connects to DataVerge’s Meet-Me Rooms, integrating and expanding both ecosystems.

“Lightpath is delighted to increase and enhance connectivity for tenants, customers and carriers, as well as support in-building connectivity services for the robust, mixed-use space known as Industry City,” said Chris Morley CEO at Lightpath.

“Not only is this vibrant hub ideally located just outside of Manhattan, it is also a model ecosystem.”

The Lightpath Network is comprised of over 20,000 route miles of fibre and connects at over 75 data centres, providing connectivity to more than 13,500 service locations throughout the country.

DataVerge offers direct access to dark fibre, metro, and long-haul transport providers, and Its carrier-neutral position makes it an ideal ecosystem partner. Its flagship facility is the sole meeting point for connectivity at Industry City — the largest interconnected campus in the US.

“We are excited to partner with Lightpath to expand our reach, increase the number of service providers in our ecosystem, and better serve our family of customers,” said Ruben Magurdumov, COO and co-founder of DataVerge.

“The more flexibility we have in connecting to fibre networks and the more diversity we have in our provider ecosystem, the stronger and more prosperous the digital economy of the Brooklyn area becomes.”

In related news, March saw Lightpath plans to build a 75-mile expansion of its fibre network west of its Boston metro footprint.

The additional 75 route miles of network will bring the total size of the Lightpath network in the Boston metropolitan area to 200+ route miles.