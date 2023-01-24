Pomykalski joins Extenet as chief revenue officer

In the new role, Pomykalski will be responsible for leading Extenet’s customer acquisition, outreach and relations activities.

“I’m very excited to bring Scott on board to lead our customer acquisition efforts. Scott thrives on matching our customer's needs with Extenet's extensive array of custom, turnkey offerings and creating the right connectivity solutions for both today and the future,” said Rich Coyle, President and CEO of Extenet.

“His extensive leadership experience and customer-centric vision will bring our acute technical expertise and creative engineering aptitude to each customer's project, ensuring Extenet continually exceeds their expectations.”

He enters the position with more than 25 years of industry experience including the launch, development and operations of US telecom companies and during his career has driven annual revenues in excess of $800 million.

Specifically, his experience in large and small cell deployments, including developing and managing one of the largest in-building distributed antenna systems (DAS), aligns with Extenet’s mission. He has worked in all areas of the telecom industry, from hands-on project management on the operations side to leadership positions responsible for sales, marketing and customer relations.

“I’m thrilled to join a team of telecom professionals who are focused on driving exceptional outcomes for their customers and end users,” said Pomykalski.

“My experience across the telecom industry and especially with large-scale network infrastructure deployments is a fantastic fit for where Extenet is today and where we are heading next.”

Pomykalski’s most recently served as executive vice president, US deployment sales at Nokia, where he was responsible for all marketing, customer relations and sales for North America. During his tenure he worked with the major wireless carriers and a wide array of internet infrastructure providers as well as individual campuses, commercial buildings and stadiums.