XConnect expands to Latin America with business development hire

Jose Augusto Vilhena (pictured) will be business development consultant, after a career with companies such as Syniverse, Iconectiv and Amdocs.

Tim Ward, VP of number information services at XConnect, said: “Our focus for the year ahead is centred around driving bigger regional growth and helping more service providers benefit from accurate and trusted telecoms data.”

XConnect is owned by Somos, the company that is the administrator for the North American Numbering Plan (NANP), which covers all fixed and mobile phone numbers in Canada, the US and its territories, and some Caribbean countries.

Vilhena said: “More than ever, LatAm is experiencing a growth of digital services. This represents a massive opportunity to support local service providers with world-leading number intelligence as they look to expand their voice and messaging offerings.”

Ward said of his appointment: “With a track record of delivering excellent results in the LatAm market, Jose has the experience and expertise to ensure our customers can optimise their voice and messaging offerings with ease. Through this strategic hire, we are ramping up our customer support with greater on-the-ground presence within developing regions.”

The company said his recruitment “will enable XConnect to build a strong foothold in LatAm to allow its customers to terminate voice and messaging traffic with confidence and ease”.

XConnect is enabling carriers to tackle the top telecoms challenges, including origin based rating (OBR) surcharges, robocalling, and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) fraud.