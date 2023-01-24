AWS boosts Australian presence with latest infrastructure region

With its latest launch, AWS now has 99 availability zones across 31 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 12 more and four more AWS regions in Canada, Israel, New Zealand and Thailand.

The availability zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, the company says, and near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications.

Each zone has independent power, cooling and physical security that is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

“Australia has a strong history of technical innovation, and the launch of a second AWS Region in Australia provides even greater resilience and enables more customers to develop cloud-based applications that help fuel economic development across the country,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

“The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region adds to our ongoing infrastructure expansion and investments in Australia since we launched the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region in 2012.

“We are proud to deepen our investment by driving local job creation, building cloud skills, and creating opportunities for growth and collaboration with our local customers and AWS Partners.”

The company’s latest expansion in Australia is estimated to support an average of more than 2,500 full-time jobs annually.

The jobs include the construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications and other jobs within the country’s broader economy that will be part of the AWS supply chain in Australia.

AWS adds that it is planning to invest and estimated US$4.5 billion in Australia by 2037 though its latest infrastructure region.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region is also estimated to add around US$10.6 billion to Australia’s GDP by 2037.