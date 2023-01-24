Mobile voice market to decline by $40bn, Juniper Research says

This decrease in revenue is driven by the continued migration of P2P voice traffic to OTT channels and the rapid growth of fraud threats such as voice phishing.

"The decline of mobile voice revenue has plagued operators for several years and is an issue that is expected to persist,” said Sam Barker, head of analytics and forecasting at Juniper Research.

“As a result, operators must now increasingly focus on service development that tackles the decline of voice-related ARPU (Average Revenue per User).”

The Juniper Research whitepaper, ‘The Future of Monetisable Voice’ highlights several new opportunities for operators to alleviate the downward trend.

This includes Wholesale Contact Centre-as-a-service (CCaaS), flash calling, programmable voice and advanced firewalls to secure the existing traffic.

The paper also outlines the benefits of using advanced monetisation tools. Mobile operators can increase their revenue by a minimum of 210% on A2P and more than 50% on P2P in the first 12 months.