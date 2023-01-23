Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
News

Airbus relaunches flying base station business as Aalto HAPS

Alan Burkitt-Gray
January 23, 2023 01:00 PM
Share
Airbus AALTO HAPS.jpg

Aerospace company Airbus has relaunched its high-altitude platform station (HAPS) business under a new name.

The unit, which is still 100% owned by Airbus, will operate solar-electric platform called Zephyr, which has already been tried out by NTT DoCoMo of Japan.

Samer Halawi, named as CEO of Aalto HAPS, said the “Zephyr aircraft is the only HAPS platform that delivers long-lasting, environmentally-friendly low-latency 5G direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity solutions”.

On its last flight campaign in 2022 (pictured), Zephyr flew for over 64 days, non-stop, in the stratosphere, at around 70,000 feet (21,000m), said Aalto HAPS.

The company said: “Zephyr has established itself as the world’s leading HAPS platform, and to this day remains the only fixed-wing HAPS to have proven day and night longevity in the stratosphere.”

Halawi, a citizen of the US and Lebanon, became CEO of the unit under its old name in July 2022. He is building a new team to take the platform into commercial service by the end of 2024.

He was chief commercial officer at OneWeb for a few months in 2017 after six years as CEO of Thuraya, a Middle East satellite company, which took over UAE competitor Yahasat. He then moved to Intelsat for four years until 2022.

Tags

News NewsInfrastructure and Networks5G
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe