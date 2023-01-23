Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
News

Nokia, Samsung sign patent license agreement

Saf Malik
January 23, 2023 11:38 AM
Share
Nokia Helsinki.jpg

Nokia has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung after the previous agreement between the two expired last year.

The agreement will see Samsung making payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning January 1, 2023.

The agreement will see Samsung make use of Nokia’s “fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies”.

Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies said: “Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry, and we are delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with them.

“The agreement gives both companies the freedom to innovate, and reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

Nokia presently holds around 20,000 patent families with 4,500 labelled as essential to 5G tech. The vendor has invested over €130 billion in R&D since 2000.

The two companies previously signed a patent deal, following a series of legal disputes.

Tags

News News5G5GInfrastructure and Networks
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe