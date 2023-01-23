Nokia, Samsung sign patent license agreement

The agreement will see Samsung making payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning January 1, 2023.

The agreement will see Samsung make use of Nokia’s “fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies”.

Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies said: “Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry, and we are delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with them.

“The agreement gives both companies the freedom to innovate, and reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

Nokia presently holds around 20,000 patent families with 4,500 labelled as essential to 5G tech. The vendor has invested over €130 billion in R&D since 2000.

The two companies previously signed a patent deal, following a series of legal disputes.