Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
News

Ofcom to investigate BT customer contracts

Saf Malik
January 23, 2023 11:11 AM
Share
Ofcom offices

Ofcom will investigate BT regarding its obligation to provide customers with clear and simple contract information, before they sign up to a new deal.

The UK’s regulator said it had reason to suspect that Plusnet, a subsidiary of BT, may have failed to comply with requirements to give customers clear information.

Ofcom said: “We have since received information giving us reason to suspect that Plusnet – another BT subsidiary – may also have failed to comply with these requirements.

“As a result, our investigation will now consider if BT has breached Ofcom’s rules because of suspected breaches by each of these subsidiaries.

“We will gather further information and provide updates as our investigation progresses.”

In October, Ofcom opened an investigation into EE after discovering that the mobile operator, owned by BT, my have also failed to comply with requirements.

The summary required of providers must include information about price, length of contract and the terms and conditions if a customer decides to end their contract early.

Tags

News NewsGovernance
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe