First Italian data centre association launches

The aim of the organisation is to increase recognition of the data centre industry in Italy, and this will be achieved through education and definition of standards and norms, training, upskilling and the research of new innovations.

The association is focused on Italy’s data centre industry but will also reach a European and global level.

"National data centre infrastructures are indeed strategic for the competitiveness of the Italian digital ecosystem," said Emmanuel Becker, president of the IDA and managing director of Equinix Italia.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed the opening of numerous new data centres in Italy, by Italian and international players, and the centrality of digital in national recovery plans.”

The data centre industry has seen exponential, with a €3 billion turnover in Italy and a 9% market share.

“Moreover, the Cloud in Italy is becoming established not only in national digitisation plans, but also as an instrumental support to the challenges faced in traditional markets where data centre expansion has reached saturation point,” Becker added.

“Data centres are now fundamental for the development of the country's economic system, and we realised that it was time to take an important step toward making the sector more official. Together with some of the leading companies in the sector, the first association of data centre manufacturers and operators was established.”

The organisation also aims to become a genuine reference for the sector that will serve as a spokesperson at an institutional level and will contribute to defining the standards of the sector in the country.