BICS users ‘get real-time insights’ with cloud-based Infovista software

The company says it has deployed an automated assurance and operations solution that will power its advanced analytics for both telco and enterprise customers.

Franco Messori (pictured), chief of product strategy and company transformation at BICS’s software supplier, Infovista, said: “Our cloud-native automated assurance and operations solutions provide the scalability, openness, interoperability, and reliability that BICS needs for a lower [total cost of ownership] and a faster [return on investment].”

BICS will customers using the cloud-based software to monitor, control and optimise the quality of their global communications services, including 3G, 4G and 5G networks.

Laurent Missa, senior operations support systems team leader at BICS, said: “We are already seeing the benefits today and I am confident our collaboration will continue to deliver the value excellence in our solutions which our customers have come to expect from us.”

Messori added: “Our collaboration with BICS focuses on bringing analytic data to help grow their business, streamline operations, automate processes, and power customer self-service portals.”

Infovista said the the service “enables any BICS customer to access advanced data mining and data science resources, leveraging best-in-class visualization tools and technologies, avoiding the heavy IT-related costs traditionally associated with both”.

Missa added: “Infovista was the clear partner for us to continue in our rapid growth with differentiated service performance and reliability.”