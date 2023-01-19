SecurityHQ expands Middle East operations

The company operates several security operation centres (SOC’s) across the globe to manage, detect and defend against malicious activity.

This is a result of the growth of the team and the demand of Middle East-based customers in various sectors including Telecoms, oil and gas and financial services.

“The adversaries that our customers are up against, be it nation state, organised crime groups, and everyone in between, are finding ways to diversify and evolve their techniques to either avoid detection or inflict more damage,” Aaron Hambleton, Director Middle East & Africa, SecurityHQ.

“In response, we have invested heavily in additional technology and talent, with supplementary cyber security capabilities, analysts, offensive security specialists, incident response experts, and upgraded platforms, to ensure that we deliver for our customers based in the Middle East.”

SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centres are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents via 24/7 security threat monitoring, detection and targeted response.

“It has never been more important to have the right MSSP, that has the capability and the global reach to detect and respond to emerging and prevalent threats, coupled with local highly skilled resources,” added Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ.