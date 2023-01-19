Telxius shareholders complete €215m buy-out of KKR stake

Now Telefónica and Pontegadea own 70% and 30% of Telxius, respectively, the company announced this morning.

Mario Martín (pictured), CEO of Telxius, said: “Today we complete a cycle and begin a new phase.”

The completion of the deal means that investment company KKR is no longer a shareholder in Telxius. KKR owned 40% of Telxius and a joint Telefónica- Pontegadea venture called Pontel Participaciones has bought that stake. Reports last year said KKR received €215.7 million for its 40%, valuing Telxius at almost €540 million.

Martín said: “We are very proud of the decision of Telefónica and Pontegadea to strengthen their alliance and increase their participation in Telxius. The closing of this transaction encourages us to continue growing our digital infrastructure business. I would like to thank KKR for their continued support of our strategy focused on growth and value creation over the years.”

Pontegadea is the family investment company of 86-year-old Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, who founded the group that owns Zara clothes shops.