Federated Wireless and Mobi bring CBRS network online

Federated Wireless will help to bring its Mobi's Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) network online across the Hawaiian Islands, using CBRS spectrum at 3.5GHz. As a result, broadband services will be available in hard-to-reach regions of the islands and will enable Mobi to triple channel use and enhance network performance.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mobi, who will be able to leverage their PAL licenses and the lower 100MHz of the CBRS band to bring reliable, high-speed broadband services throughout the Hawaiian Islands,” said Chris Swan, chief commercial officer for Federated Wireless.

“The extension of our ESC network into Hawaiʻi rounds out the expansion of our CBRS operations across the United States and further solidifies our leadership in this rapidly growing marketplace.”

The news follows the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorising commercial use of the CBRS band for 5G and other advanced wireless services across the US and its territories, in January 2020.

The Federated Wireless SAS manages access to the band by new wireless broadband operators, enabling sharing of the 3.5-3.7GHz band with the US Department of Defense and fixed satellite services.

The partnership with Mobi marks the fifth expansion of the Federated Wireless ESC network, building on its coastal network of sensors in CONUS, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, Guam, and Alaska.

“Federated Wireless was the clear choice as our SAS vendor for their exceptional ESC network and expertise in network deployment as the leader in our field for enabling network operators to deploy shared spectrum efficiently and effectively,” said Justen Burdette, CEO for Mobi.

“Thanks to our partnership with Federated, we are able to leverage our PAL spectrum to deliver the most advanced connectivity across Hawaiʻi, bringing high-speed, reliable broadband to even more of our communities and customers.”

The Federated Wireless ESC network is fully redundant and hardened to withstand catastrophic weather events such as hurricanes and tropical storms.