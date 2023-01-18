Data centre company predicts boom in nuclear power

Cumulus’s data centres on the campus (pictured) will be directly connected to the 2.5GW power stations, already in operation alongside in Susquehanna.

Cumulus CEO Alejandro Hernandez said: “Our flagship Susquehanna data centre campus is positioned to welcome its first tenant and commence commercial operations this year.”

The campus is 485 hectares (1,200 acres) and will provide zero-carbon, low-cost, reliable energy, says Cumulus, which is owned by Talen Energy, operator of the nuclear power station. Susquehanna is in Berwick, Pennsylvania, due west of New York City.

Direct connection means no “intermediation by legacy electric transmission and distribution utilities, providing data centre customers significant value and competitive advantages”.

Hernandez said it will provide “zero-carbon, low-cost, and reliable electricity”.

Scott Hanna, Cumulus chief revenue officer, added: “There are currently few options that fulfil all three requirements at once – at massive scale, while offering data centre customers an industry-leading TCO [total cost of ownership].”

Talen and Cumulus are members of the iMasons Climate Accord, and Hanna said the companies “will support our customers in achieving carbon neutrality by uniting together to adopt a common standard enabled by solutions such as the Cumulus carbon-free data centre platform”.

Cumulus said it expects to replicate this model at other locations and provide these benefits to additional communities in which Talen Energy operates. However, Talen’s website lists only one nuclear power station, Susquehanna.