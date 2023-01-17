NSSL Global reveals MOL LNG as new partner

The ‘far-reaching’ contract will see NSSLGlobal partner with MOL to trial its low earth orbit (LEO) services to enhance and future-proof the fleets technology and capabilities.

The contract will allow NSSLGlobal to provide increased bandwidth speeds to meet MOL’s growing demands for digitalisation of its operations, as well as to meet crew welfare requirements using its latest DVBS2X SatLink technology.

“We are excited to continue and expand upon our long and close partnership with MOL,” says Sally-Anne Ray, Group CEO of NSSLGlobal.

“Their 130-year history, commitment to excellence, and ‘spirit of challenge’ is akin to NSSLGlobal’s philosophy with both companies committed to trialling and delivering services at the cutting edge of technology in order to evolve and grow our companies.”

For operations MOL selected NSSLGlobal’s Smart Gold Plan which offers vessel security services, IT management and a 24/7 security operations centre.

The new packages of SMART Cyber and IT managed services ensure that NSSLGlobal’s customers can reduce their IT costs, gain access to 24/7 IT resources to supplement their in-house IT departments and, most importantly, remain IMO cyber risk compliant and cyber protected at sea.