Hurricane Electric and Digital Realty expand partnership to APAC

These new PoPs will give customers access to Hurricane Electric's IP transit network and broadens Digital Realty's global relationship with Hurricane Electric to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Driven by rising demand for on-demand video, mobile gaming, and online content, APAC is now the fastest developing region for data centre colocation globally. This in turn gives rise to Data Gravity, the challenge of moving data at scale, slowing enterprise workflow performance, heightening security & regulatory concerns, and increasing costs.

"With businesses everywhere facing an explosion in the volume and complexity of the data they are managing, Hurricane Electric's expansion to our facilities in Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney will help our customers access a variety of new connectivity options to overcome data gravity barriers and scale their digital businesses," said Govind Choudhary, head of service provider and market strategy, Asia Pacific, Digital Realty.

"This extension of PlatformDIGITAL across Asia Pacific through Hurricane Electric's global network connectivity will further enhance Digital Realty's position as an industry leading interconnection platform."

Through this partnership with Hurricane Electric, Digital Realty's customers can connect directly to Hurricane Electric's IPv4 and IPv6 network using 100GE, 10GE and GigE ports with access to over 4,000 customers in 53 metros across 27 countries on six continents.

Additionally, customers will be able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's global network, which offers over 30,000 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) sessions with more than 10,000 different networks via more than 280 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

"Hurricane Electric is delighted to expand our relationship with Digital Realty by extending our global network to its fast-growing customer base at key locations in the APAC region," said Walt Wollny, director of interconnection strategy at Hurricane Electric.

"This network expansion builds on Hurricane Electric's commitment to ensure that we provide connectivity to as many places as possible across the globe."