Microsoft to soon add ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI service

The American firm has been testing these services for over a year and says it will widen access to include ChatGPT, the conversational AI, that made waves in the industry last year.

Microsoft is a partner and investor in the startup, pledging US$1 billion to it in 2019. OpenAI previously helped Microsoft to develop the Azure AI platform.

“At Moveworks, we see Azure OpenAI Service as an important component of our machine learning architecture.

“It enables us to solve several novel use cases, such as identifying gaps in our customer’s internal knowledge bases and automatically drafting new knowledge articles based on those gaps,” Vaibhav Nivargi, chief technology officer and founder at startup Moveworks.

“This saves IT and HR teams a significant amount of time and improves employee self-service. Azure OpenAI Service will also radically enhance our existing enterprise search capabilities and supercharge our analytics and data visualisation offerings.”

ChatGPT is a long-form question answering AI that answers complex questions in a conversational way. It is apparently trained to learn what humans mean when they ask a question.

It was created by a San Francisco-based AI startup, OpenAI and is the non-profit parent company of the for-profit OpenAI LP.

The platform was developed by OpenAI based on GPT-3.5 and will soon be available via the Microsoft cloud, the company said in the post.

Companies such as CarMax and KPMG are already using its Azure OpenAI service.