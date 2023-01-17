Alfonso Alvarez to become next MD at Cellnex UK

“I am looking forward to my new role within our company very much, and we will build on the great work that we have achieved with David over the last few years,” said Alfonso Alvarez, managing director of Cellnex UK.

“Cellnex UK has an innovative approach to business, and 2023 brings us huge opportunities to work with our customers and partners to deliver the essential connectivity that communities across the UK need to thrive.”

Alfonso succeeds David Crawford, who leaves Cellnex UK to take up a CEO role with an organisation outside of the sector.

Alfonso enters the role having previously served Cellnex UK’s deputy managing director, with immediate effect, and David will support him during the transition period.

“Alfonso will be a great leader for the UK business. He has been with the Cellnex group for more than 20 years and has been an integral part of the UK management team for more than three years," added David Crawford, the outgoing managing director.

"Alfonso is passionate about building a successful customer-centric business and will continue to show that Cellnex UK is a key enabling partner for many companies in the UK.”

The news comes as earlier this month Tobias Martínez Gimeno told Cellnex Group, that he will step down as CEO after the group shareholders’ meeting scheduled for 1 June 2023. Martínez will also resign as a director.

As the search for Martínez's replacement continues, Cellnex said its management team will continue to manage the business and help to ensure an orderly transition phase.