Nokia, Telefonica test 25G PON tech in Spain

The trial is the first to demonstrate symmetric speeds of 20Gbps and showed that the state-of-the-art 25G PON can co-exist with Telefonica’s existing GPON solution.

Telefonica has passed almost 60 million fibre-to-the-home FTTH across their multiple business units. 25G PON will deliver huge symmetrical bandwidth capacity that will support new use cases and bandwidth requirements.

Gonzalo Garzon, head of fixed access at Telefonica Spain said: “Telefonica was the first operator in Spain to provide gigabit connectivity, but we are not stopping there.

“Consumer bandwidth demands never halts and exciting applications, like VR gaming, will always be evolved to make the most of available bandwidth.

“New FTTH technologies give us even more opportunities than home connectivity. With their massive uptick in capacity we’ll be able to offer new business services on the same network.”

The 25G PON solution uses the world’s first implementation of 25G PON technology and includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes.

Bjorn Capens, VP for Europe at Nokia Fixed Networks, said: “Thanks to our Quillion chipset, this 25G PON proof of concept with Telefonica has demonstrated that the huge bandwidth-capacity can be easily added to their existing networks, co-existing with their existing PON technologies.

“This means customers on the same fibre line can be served with GPON, XGS-PON or 25G GPON, making it much easier to manage upgrade cycles.”