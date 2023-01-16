Zayo to deploy 400G Paris to Marseille fibre route

The route will include what it calls the ‘first-in-market’ network hardening of the route, leveraging next generation fibre technologies.

“We are continuously expanding, improving and diversifying our network in order to support our customers with their increasing bandwidth,” said Yannick Leboyer, Europe chief operating officer at Zayo.

“With several new subsea cable projects set to deploy in the coming years, Marseille is on its way to becoming one of the top five internet connectivity hubs globally, and Zayo is uniquely positioned to provide the necessary infrastructure to support this growth.

“The Paris-to-Marseille route is built to support and transport the fast-paced bandwidth growth and increasingly high demand for connectivity in these markets, giving customers a more reliable, scalable and secure way to share data to the rest of Europe and the U.S.”

Paris is the fourth largest internet connectivity hub in the world and Marseille is the crossroad of several major exchanges between terrestrial and submarine networks and is projected to move from the seventh to the fifth largest global internet hub in the next three years.

There are currently six new subsea cables in Marseille scheduled for completion, including key gateways to Asia, Africa and the Middle East, creating demands in Marseille that are expected to quadruple by 2026.

This leads to enterprises transporting a greater amount of traffic from these hubs to Europe and to other key commerce centres across the globe.

Zayo’s new route will offer 24 terabytes of total expected capacity and 400G enablement for enterprises to manage capacity growth and ensure secure, resilient connectivity to the rest of Europe and the US.

It will also provide direct access to Bordeaux, the landing city for Amitié, a new private transatlantic cable that will connect the US, the UK and France.

Zayo adds that this latest investment is part of its overall strategy to overlay its European backbone and deliver high-capacity bandwidth across Europe, following the completion of its Zeus subsea cable in 2022.