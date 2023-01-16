Bandwidth IG and Flexential bring more fibre to Oregon

Bandwidth IG’s expanding its Hillsboro area dark fibre network to include Flexential’s Portland – Hillsboro 2 data centre.

The expansion will deliver added capacity and diverse routes for customers and carriers using the ‘NAP of the Northwest’ data centre.

Bandwidth IG will deliver connectivity through two new entrances which are currently under construction at the Hillsboro 2 data centre.

“Hillsboro is a rapidly expanding part of our network because of its position as a global hub for connectivity and computing,” said Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG.

“Working with Flexential is a crucial part of delivering much-needed dark fibre services to hyperscalers and enterprises, as well as other data centres in the region. We look forward to growing our relationship by delivering more diverse routes to additional Flexential data centres in Hillsboro.”

The services will be deployed this spring, allowing Flexential customers to meet growing demands for connectivity and ensure a diverse, redundant dark fibre network.

Bandwidth IG adds that it will continue to invest in the Hillsboro market for more network optionality and resiliency.

Flexential’s Hillsboro data centre offers a dense ecosystem for carriers and service providers, offering direct access to the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki transpacific subsea cables.

“As demand for increased connectivity rises, it’s paramount for our customers that we introduce more diverse options to support their need for added capacity and redundancy,” said Ryan Mallory, COO for Flexential.

“Our collaboration with Bandwidth IG further expands our ecosystem enabling customers in the Hillsboro market to build and grow on our national FlexAnywhere platform, which now offers access to over 220MW and more than 3 million square feet of data centre capacity.

“We look forward to continued investment in the Pacific Northwest region to solve capacity needs through increased fibre, conduit capacity and carrier density.”